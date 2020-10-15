iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $69,901,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IGSB opened at $54.94 on Thursday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.38.

