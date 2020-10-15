Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 544 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,244,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 34.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,766,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,409 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Prudential Financial by 103.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,936,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,414,000 after buying an additional 1,997,036 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,938,000 after buying an additional 56,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,791,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,017,000 after buying an additional 71,420 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on PRU shares. ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.10.

NYSE:PRU opened at $66.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $97.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.