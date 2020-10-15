Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $542,000 Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,534 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10,698.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 91,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 90,938 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. TD Securities upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $217.35 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $224.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.48 and a 200-day moving average of $186.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

