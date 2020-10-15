First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 96,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 24,468 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 883,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after purchasing an additional 447,304 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 228,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 101,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 133,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LDSF opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.

