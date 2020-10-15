Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 44,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMB opened at $55.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.84. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

