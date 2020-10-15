Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 395.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,659,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,986,000 after acquiring an additional 49,154 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.22.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $243.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.11. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 4,545 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total transaction of $986,128.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,420.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total value of $199,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,572.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,378 shares of company stock worth $3,902,812. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

