Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after buying an additional 14,331 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $557,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $227.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $234.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

