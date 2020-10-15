Hexavest Inc. Boosts Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 563.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCL. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 400.0% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 74.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 211.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 65.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 290.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCL opened at $59.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.67. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.82) by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue was down 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Macquarie lowered Royal Caribbean Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered Royal Caribbean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $88,704,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,151 shares in the company, valued at $769,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $38,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,887,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,228,274.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

