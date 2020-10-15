Hexavest Inc. Purchases 179 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in RPM International by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F bought a new position in RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $88.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $90.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.98 and its 200 day moving average is $75.82.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 5.53%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.91%.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total transaction of $536,785.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,043,906.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $6,030,484.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,892 shares in the company, valued at $102,118,687.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,232 shares of company stock worth $9,870,180. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on RPM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RPM International from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on RPM International from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.90.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

