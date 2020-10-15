Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 88.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76,793 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,010,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,054,000 after acquiring an additional 168,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,594,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,323 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,554,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after acquiring an additional 310,914 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,994,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,846,000 after acquiring an additional 453,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,177,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 251,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGI shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.15.

AGI stock opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78. Alamos Gold Inc has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.60 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

