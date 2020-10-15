Hexavest Inc. Has $31,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional grew its position in NIKE by 53.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 346.5% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in NIKE by 11.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in NIKE by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,481 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in NIKE by 0.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 176,578 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $127.66 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $131.34. The stock has a market cap of $199.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.75 and a 200-day moving average of $100.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 75,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total value of $9,061,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 830,962 shares of company stock valued at $101,867,182. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.88.

NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

