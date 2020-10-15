iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 508,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 43,008 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 157,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 137,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 78.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 128,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 56,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 118,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWS opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.68. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $24.94.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

