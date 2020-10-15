Hexavest Inc. Sells 6,505 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 88.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,505 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1,043.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 19,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 17,837 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter worth about $202,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $54.22 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.51.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.30). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BEP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

