Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Stock Position Reduced by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,316 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,683 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.3% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 46,403 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 13.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.4% in the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,099,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,907 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,876 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. 55.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $15.83.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 22.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $97.79 million during the quarter.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

