Contrasting I-Wellness Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:IWMG) & Freeport-McMoRan (OTCMKTS:FCX)

I-Wellness Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:IWMG) and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get I-Wellness Marketing Group alerts:

This table compares I-Wellness Marketing Group and Freeport-McMoRan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I-Wellness Marketing Group N/A N/A N/A Freeport-McMoRan -4.28% -0.98% -0.42%

69.6% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares I-Wellness Marketing Group and Freeport-McMoRan’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio I-Wellness Marketing Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Freeport-McMoRan $14.40 billion 1.71 -$239.00 million $0.02 847.00

I-Wellness Marketing Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Freeport-McMoRan.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for I-Wellness Marketing Group and Freeport-McMoRan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score I-Wellness Marketing Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Freeport-McMoRan 0 5 10 0 2.67

Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus price target of $15.39, suggesting a potential downside of 9.13%. Given Freeport-McMoRan’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Freeport-McMoRan is more favorable than I-Wellness Marketing Group.

Volatility & Risk

I-Wellness Marketing Group has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freeport-McMoRan has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Freeport-McMoRan beats I-Wellness Marketing Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About I-Wellness Marketing Group

I-Wellness Marketing Group Inc. owns marketing rights for and develops health and fitness application. The company is developing 60K app, a health and fitness application for iPhone, Android, tablets, and desktop computers. It also operates a restaurant. The company was formerly known as Monarchy Ventures Inc. and changed its name to I-Wellness Marketing Group Inc. in February 2016. I-Wellness Marketing Group, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona; and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico. The South America Mining segment includes Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. The Indonesia Mining segment handles the operations of Grasberg minerals district that produces copper concentrate that contains significant quantities of gold and silver. The Molybdenum Mines segment includes the Henderson underground mine and Climax open-pit mine, both in Colorado. The Rod and Refining segment consists of copper conversion facilities located in North America, and includes a refinery, rod mills, and a specialty copper products facility. The Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining segment smelts and refines copper concentrate and markets refined copper and precious metals in slimes. The Corporate, Other, and Eliminations segment consists of other mining and eliminations, oil and gas operations, and other corporate and elimination items. The company was founded by James R. Moffett on November 10, 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for I-Wellness Marketing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Wellness Marketing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.