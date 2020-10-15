AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) vs. Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) Critical Survey

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.4% of AVROBIO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Polarityte shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of AVROBIO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Polarityte shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AVROBIO and Polarityte’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO N/A N/A -$72.96 million ($2.66) -5.84 Polarityte $5.65 million 7.44 -$92.49 million ($3.70) -0.29

AVROBIO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Polarityte. AVROBIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Polarityte, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

AVROBIO has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polarityte has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AVROBIO and Polarityte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO N/A -42.56% -40.13% Polarityte -1,152.56% -179.96% -120.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AVROBIO and Polarityte, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO 0 1 6 0 2.86 Polarityte 0 2 3 0 2.60

AVROBIO currently has a consensus target price of $31.60, indicating a potential upside of 103.35%. Polarityte has a consensus target price of $4.40, indicating a potential upside of 307.41%. Given Polarityte’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Polarityte is more favorable than AVROBIO.

Summary

AVROBIO beats Polarityte on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease. The company's lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also developing AVR-RD-02 that has completed pre-clinical trials for the treatment of type 1 Gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03, which is in preclinical development to treat Pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 that has completed pre-clinical studies for treating cystinosis. The company has a research and clinical collaboration agreement with Magenta Therapeutics to evaluate targeted antibody-drug conjugate as a conditioning regimen for lentiviral gene therapies. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Polarityte

PolarityTE, Inc., a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services. It offers SkinTE, a tissue product for treatment of defects of the skin, as well as contract research services. The company also develops OsteoTE, an autologous homologous bone regeneration product; and CartTE, an autologous cartilage regeneration product. In addition, it develops AdipoTE to optimize the delivery of autologous fat; AngioTE for vascular regeneration; NeuralTE for peripheral nerve injuries of the extremities, as well as for patients with neuromas or chronic compression due to joint replacements, migraines, craniofacial injuries, carpal tunnel syndrome, and those who have undergone hernia or abdominal-based procedures; UroTE for the delivery of autologous urogenital epithelium and submucosa; LiverTE to address various causes of liver failure; and BowelTE to deliver an optimized autologous construct to aid in the regeneration of bowel tissue. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

