Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. decreased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,930 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 63,456 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 26,118,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $420,166,000 after buying an additional 1,689,433 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 19.0% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,309,888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,302 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 61.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,631,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,515,000 after buying an additional 1,769,458 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 13.1% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,784,387 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,110,000 after buying an additional 206,404 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 45.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,611,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,931,000 after buying an additional 504,487 shares during the last quarter.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IMO shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Imperial Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Imperial Oil from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

Shares of IMO opened at $12.44 on Thursday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $27.43.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The energy company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1638 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.