Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Position Reduced by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. cut its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 88.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,568 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,372 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 10.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,802,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $989,986,000 after buying an additional 1,392,321 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24,381.8% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,213,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,601,000 after buying an additional 1,208,117 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 75.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,435,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,759,000 after buying an additional 1,045,640 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 37.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,400,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,894,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,710,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,860,000 after buying an additional 546,456 shares in the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CM shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.25 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.36.

Shares of CM opened at $76.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $46.45 and a twelve month high of $87.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.1105 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.94%.

