Hexavest Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,245 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 147,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 35,395 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,168,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,377,000 after acquiring an additional 183,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,352,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,944,000 after buying an additional 722,031 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 944,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,066,000 after buying an additional 148,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $25.87 on Thursday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $34.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average is $25.72.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.