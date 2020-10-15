Hexavest Inc. Has $151,000 Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 88.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,088 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Colliers International Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,224,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,802,000 after buying an additional 234,924 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Colliers International Group by 59.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,449,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,776,000 after buying an additional 541,191 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 349.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 948,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,381,000 after purchasing an additional 737,565 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 869,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,239,000 after purchasing an additional 61,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 45.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 667,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,043,000 after purchasing an additional 207,942 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $75.00 target price on Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $68.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 1.65. Colliers International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $92.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.59.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.80 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

