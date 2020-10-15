Hexavest Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 70.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,447 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 525.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.26. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $48.48.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

