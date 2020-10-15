Hexavest Inc. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 3,412.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF stock opened at $36.68 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.23.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

