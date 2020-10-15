Hexavest Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in AFLAC by 1,156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,660,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,725,000 after buying an additional 2,448,431 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,842,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,186,000 after buying an additional 2,114,702 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,888,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,372 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,545,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,746,000 after acquiring an additional 639,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,751,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,239,000 after acquiring an additional 628,922 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,531.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AFLAC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $36.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average is $36.35. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

