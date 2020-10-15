Hexavest Inc. Sells 81,063 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 81,063 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 134,659,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,841,896,000 after buying an additional 44,444,284 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,129,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 51.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,056,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124,095 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $81,921,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 56,530,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $980,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,068 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 1.75. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $32.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a $0.318 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.44.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

