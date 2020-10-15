Hexavest Inc. Invests $246,000 in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATHM. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 1,002.5% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 901,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,093,000 after buying an additional 820,091 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in Autohome by 14.2% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 5,485,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $414,152,000 after purchasing an additional 683,313 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,514,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $868,901,000 after purchasing an additional 427,798 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in Autohome by 30.4% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,423,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,500,000 after purchasing an additional 331,918 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Autohome by 81.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 595,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,267,000 after purchasing an additional 267,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

NYSE:ATHM opened at $99.44 on Thursday. Autohome Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $102.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $327.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome Inc will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Macquarie lowered Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Autohome in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Autohome in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Autohome has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.49.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.