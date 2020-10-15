Hexavest Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,065 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 125,037 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,145,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,885,000 after acquiring an additional 177,890 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter worth about $398,000.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWA opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.91. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $23.54.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.