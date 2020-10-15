Hexavest Inc. Sells 113,701 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113,701 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWH. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 77.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 196.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 19,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWH opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.54. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $25.64.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

