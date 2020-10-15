Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,908 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 54,722 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $40.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.23. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $51.29.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.3717 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.88%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

