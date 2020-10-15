Hexavest Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 195.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,991,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,563,000 after buying an additional 27,754,882 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $91,597,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $89,700,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $59,051,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $52,627,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

HWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Melius upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

HWM opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.64.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.