Hexavest Inc. Has $534,000 Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Hexavest Inc. cut its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 88.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 306,722 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 13.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,911,000 after buying an additional 257,883 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

NYSE:MFC opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.28. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2111 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

