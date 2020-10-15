Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Stock Position Decreased by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. cut its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 84.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,269 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,377,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,057,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,819,000 after acquiring an additional 967,059 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,555,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,570,000 after acquiring an additional 553,721 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 975,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,963,000 after acquiring an additional 344,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,516,000 after acquiring an additional 293,831 shares in the last quarter. 20.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $82.68 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.44 and its 200-day moving average is $71.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.90.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.