Hexavest Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 88.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,217 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 5,315.4% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 74.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 338.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SLF opened at $41.55 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $50.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.16%.

SLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

