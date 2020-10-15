Hexavest Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth about $1,016,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth about $52,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 32.3% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 75,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,508,000 after buying an additional 18,348 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 305.2% in the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 11,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 40.1% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Baidu from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Baidu from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Baidu from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.43.

BIDU stock opened at $136.07 on Thursday. Baidu Inc has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $147.38. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.51 and its 200-day moving average is $115.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

