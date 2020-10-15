Hexavest Inc. Sells 4,251 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 49,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 128,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,241,000 after purchasing an additional 76,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 66,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EDU opened at $165.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 1.20. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $173.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.22.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 17th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $986.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.64 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EDU shares. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.70.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

