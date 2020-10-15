Hexavest Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Hexavest Inc. cut its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,959 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 548.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 435,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.57.

SCCO stock opened at $47.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,531.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

