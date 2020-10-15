Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of REGENXBIO Call Options (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,649 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,692% compared to the typical daily volume of 92 call options.

REGENXBIO stock opened at $28.21 on Thursday. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $54.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.91.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.57.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

