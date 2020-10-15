Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of REGENXBIO Call Options (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,649 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,692% compared to the typical daily volume of 92 call options.
REGENXBIO stock opened at $28.21 on Thursday. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $54.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.91.
REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.57.
About REGENXBIO
REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.
