Robert Half International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,114 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,226% compared to the average daily volume of 84 call options.

RHI stock opened at $57.07 on Thursday. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $63.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.41.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

In other Robert Half International news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $199,949.75. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Robert Half International by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Robert Half International by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 50,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Robert Half International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 12,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

