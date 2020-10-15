Traders Buy High Volume of Front Yard Residential Call Options (NYSE:RESI)

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,538 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 953% compared to the typical volume of 146 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 150,000 shares of Front Yard Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RESI opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $575.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.56. Front Yard Residential has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $13.28.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.47 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Front Yard Residential will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Front Yard Residential in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Front Yard Residential has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

