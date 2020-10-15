Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST)’s stock price rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 1,198,510 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 943,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

AQST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $21.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $8,505,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $383,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $516,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 95,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

