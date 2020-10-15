Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Trading 7.1% Higher

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN)’s share price traded up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.92 and last traded at $81.69. 1,051,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 968,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Appian from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $66.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Appian Corp will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, Director Michael G. Devine sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Also, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $147,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,905.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $1,857,150. Corporate insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPN. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Appian by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Appian by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Appian by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Appian by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 144,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Appian by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

