Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Shares Up 7.1%

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Akouos Inc (NASDAQ:AKUS) shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.64 and last traded at $19.14. 172,571 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 219,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Akouos in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Akouos in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Akouos in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Akouos in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($11.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.46) by ($5.68). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akouos Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Akouos in the second quarter worth about $69,776,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Akouos in the second quarter worth about $34,089,000. CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akouos in the second quarter worth about $21,938,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Akouos in the second quarter worth about $13,460,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Akouos in the second quarter worth about $10,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Akouos Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of REGENXBIO Call Options
Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of REGENXBIO Call Options
Robert Half International Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Robert Half International Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Traders Buy High Volume of Front Yard Residential Call Options
Traders Buy High Volume of Front Yard Residential Call Options
Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Price Up 7.2%
Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Price Up 7.2%
Appian Trading 7.1% Higher
Appian Trading 7.1% Higher
Akouos Shares Up 7.1%
Akouos Shares Up 7.1%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report