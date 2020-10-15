Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of Akouos Inc (NASDAQ:AKUS) shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.64 and last traded at $19.14. 172,571 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 219,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Akouos in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Akouos in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Akouos in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Akouos in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($11.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.46) by ($5.68). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akouos Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Akouos in the second quarter worth about $69,776,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Akouos in the second quarter worth about $34,089,000. CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akouos in the second quarter worth about $21,938,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Akouos in the second quarter worth about $13,460,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Akouos in the second quarter worth about $10,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Akouos Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

