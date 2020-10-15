Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Up 7%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s stock price was up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.50 and last traded at $47.54. Approximately 221,441 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 116,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.44.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets cut Materialise to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Get Materialise alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1,035.60 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.70.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Materialise NV will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Materialise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Materialise by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Materialise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Stevard LLC acquired a new position in Materialise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.