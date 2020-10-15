Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Up 7%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s stock price was up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.50 and last traded at $47.54. Approximately 221,441 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 116,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.44.
A number of analysts recently commented on MTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets cut Materialise to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1,035.60 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.70.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Materialise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Materialise by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Materialise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Stevard LLC acquired a new position in Materialise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.97% of the company’s stock.
About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
