RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) shot up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $393.59 and last traded at $390.85. 701,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,074,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $365.46.

A number of brokerages have commented on RH. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded RH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Cowen upgraded RH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RH from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on RH from $352.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.47.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $358.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.54. RH had a return on equity of 1,201.65% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RH will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RH stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,969,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of RH at the end of the most recent quarter.

About RH (NYSE:RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

