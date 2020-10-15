Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Trading 6.9% Higher

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)’s share price traded up 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.73 and last traded at $66.63. 592,329 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 466,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.35.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.59.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.23 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Wealth Management Partners acquired a new position in Ontrak during the third quarter worth $5,066,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter worth $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter worth $44,000. No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter worth $2,474,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 29.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

