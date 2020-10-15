MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) Trading 6.8% Higher

MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $9.10. 284,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 170,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of MTBC in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of MTBC from $8.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of MTBC from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MTBC from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of MTBC in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $113.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. MTBC had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 million. Analysts anticipate that MTBC, Inc will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Kimberly J. Blanche sold 5,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $52,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MTBC by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MTBC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of MTBC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MTBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MTBC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

MTBC Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTBC)

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

