Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Trading 6.7% Higher

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV)’s share price traded up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.50. 735,607 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,478,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NERV shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

The firm has a market cap of $138.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $41.18 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NERV. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 1,426.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 150,227 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 319.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 38,044 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

