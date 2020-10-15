Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Trading Up 6.7%

Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX)’s share price was up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.19 and last traded at $8.92. Approximately 5,485,304 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 3,118,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEIX. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Ethanol from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Ethanol from $3.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Pacific Ethanol in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th.

Get Pacific Ethanol alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.49. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $212.07 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

In other news, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 82,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $414,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 32,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $109,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 156,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,579.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 105,505 shares of company stock valued at $358,678 over the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ethanol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ethanol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.