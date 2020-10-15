DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Shares Up 6.6%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s share price shot up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.73 and last traded at $4.66. 120,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 60,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Several research firms have recently commented on DMAC. Zacks Investment Research raised DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $89.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 19.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.