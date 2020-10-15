Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of Cocrystal Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:COCP) rose 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 2,135,757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 4,029,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23.

Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 54.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 140,351.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 178,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

