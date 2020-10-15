Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) shares rose 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.02. Approximately 579,906 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 669,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

CALA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 120,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 172,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 59,824 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

